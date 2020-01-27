Area roundup: Idaho Vandals drub Southern Utah, run win streak to five

Lizzy Klinker scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Idaho Vandals cruised past the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 71-56 in Big Sky Conference action on Monday night in Cedar City, Utah.

Gina Marxen added 13 points and eight assists for Idaho (12-5, 7-1), while Beyonce Bea pitched in with 12 points and six boards.

Harley Hansen paced Southern Utah (9-8, 3-5) with 19 points.

The Vandals shot 42% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range (8 of 25). The Thunderbirds shot 30% overall and 31% from distance (5 of 16).

Northern Colorado 63, Eastern Washington 42: Alisha Davis finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Bears (8-9, 4-4) rolled past the Eagles (2-15, 1-7) in Big Sky Conference play in Greeley, Colorado.

Jessica White-McDowell was the lone Eagle to score in double figures with 11.

Northern Colorado shot 40% from the floor and 31% from beyond the 3-point arc (5 of 16). Eastern Washington made just 15 of 58 shots (26%), including 7 of 20 from distance (35%).

The Bears had a whopping 58-29 advantage in rebounding and forced the Eagles to make 18 turnovers.