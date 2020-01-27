Area roundup: Idaho Vandals drub Southern Utah, run win streak to five
Mon., Jan. 27, 2020
Lizzy Klinker scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Idaho Vandals cruised past the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 71-56 in Big Sky Conference action on Monday night in Cedar City, Utah.
Gina Marxen added 13 points and eight assists for Idaho (12-5, 7-1), while Beyonce Bea pitched in with 12 points and six boards.
Harley Hansen paced Southern Utah (9-8, 3-5) with 19 points.
The Vandals shot 42% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range (8 of 25). The Thunderbirds shot 30% overall and 31% from distance (5 of 16).
Northern Colorado 63, Eastern Washington 42: Alisha Davis finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Bears (8-9, 4-4) rolled past the Eagles (2-15, 1-7) in Big Sky Conference play in Greeley, Colorado.
Jessica White-McDowell was the lone Eagle to score in double figures with 11.
Northern Colorado shot 40% from the floor and 31% from beyond the 3-point arc (5 of 16). Eastern Washington made just 15 of 58 shots (26%), including 7 of 20 from distance (35%).
The Bears had a whopping 58-29 advantage in rebounding and forced the Eagles to make 18 turnovers.
