WIAA releases classification enrollment ranges for next cycle

The state’s high school sports governing board, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), released its classification enrollment ranges for the next four-year cycle, starting with the 2020-21 school year, on Sunday evening.

It’s the first cycle taking into consideration the WIAA’s resolutions adopted last year allowing schools to reduce their enrollment number for classification based on the percentage of students above the state average receiving free/reduced lunches.

The state average for free/reduced lunches was 47%.

The Greater Spokane League is affected as dramatically as any other area in the state.

Central Valley and Lewis and Clark will stay at 4A, along with Gonzaga Prep, which will opt up as it has previously.

Three of the six schools previously in the 4A classification – Ferris, University and Mead – will drop down to 3A starting next school year.

Those three will join Mt. Spokane, North Central and Cheney, which moves up a class, in 3A.

Shadle Park and Rogers will move down a level to 2A and join East Valley, West Valley, Pullman and Clarkston.

In addition, North Central’s petition to play down a level for football only was approved by the WIAA. Seven other schools across the state were approved to play down in football as well.

Beginning with the 2020-24 classification cycle, schools will be assigned a classification based on preset enrollment thresholds as opposed to sorting schools into six evenly distributed classifications.

4A: More than 1,300 (51 schools);

3A: 900-1,299 (79);

2A: 450-899 (62);

1A: 225-449 (60);

2B: 105-224 (61);

1B: 1-104 (85).

The Board approved a two-year adjustment of the range for a 16-entry tournament to 50-68 member schools. This was done to ensure schools that opted up and/or landed in classifications affected by appeals would not be negatively impacted due to the appeal process.