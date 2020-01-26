Top 25 roundup: Malachi Flynn helps San Diego State remain unbeaten

Associated Press

Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and No. 4 San Diego State staved off UNLV’s second-half rally to win 71-67 on Sunday in Las Vegas, remaining the country’s only unbeaten team.

The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) broke the school record for best start in the program’s 99 seasons. San Diego State’s 21st consecutive victory also tops the school record of 20 straight wins, set during the 2010-11 season and matched by the 2013-14 squad.

It was San Diego State’s fifth straight win over UNLV and eighth consecutive road victory.

Trey Pulliam scored a career-high 18 points and Jordan Schakel contributed 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3). Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Marvin Coleman chipped in with 11 points.

(11) Michigan State 70, Minnesota 52: In Minneapolis, Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists to help the Spartans cruise to a second victory over the Golden Gophers in three weeks.

Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (15-5, 7-2), who bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago to stay in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois.

Michigan State held the Gophers (11-9, 5-5) to season lows in field goal percentage (28.1) and 3-point percentage (17.9).

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points and Gabe Kalscheur chipped in 15 points, but the Gophers took their first home loss in Big Ten play after winning their first four.

(12) Oregon 96, UCLA 75: In Eugene, Oregon, Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and the Ducks crushed the Bruins, taking advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers.

The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.

Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

(17) Maryland 77, Indiana 76: In Bloomington, Indiana, Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to give the Terrapins a win over the Hoosiers.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis’ short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games.

(25) Houston 68, South Florida 49: In Houston, DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points and the Cougars beat the Bulls.

Caleb Mills had 11 points and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42% in winning its fourth straight game.

Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds and Antun Maricevic also scored eight points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6). The Bulls lost their fifth straight game.