On the air
Sun., Jan. 26, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Lehigh at American … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Carolina at North Carolina State … ESPN
4 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State … ESPN
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington … SWX
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Team USA at Connecticut … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Houston at Utah … NBA and Root (Comcast only)
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Super Bowl Opening Night … FS1
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Skiing
10 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open, round of 16 … ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington … 700-AM
6:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Idaho … 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.