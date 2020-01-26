SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Lehigh at American … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: North Carolina at North Carolina State … ESPN

4 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State … ESPN

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington … SWX

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Team USA at Connecticut … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Houston at Utah … NBA and Root (Comcast only)

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: Super Bowl Opening Night … FS1

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Skiing

10 a.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open, round of 16 … ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

6:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Idaho … 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall