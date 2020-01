Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press. It was unclear if family members were on the helicopter. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. A different person familiar with the case confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final NBA game.

Bryant looms large over the current generation of NBA players. After James passed Bryant on Saturday, he remembered listening to Bryant when the superstar came to speak at a childhood basketball camp.

“I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you’ve got to put the work in,” James said. “There’s no substitution for work.”

James later teamed up with Bryant on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.

“He had zero flaws offensively,” James said. “Zero. You backed off of him, he could shoot the 3. You body him up a little bit, he could go around you. He could shoot from mid-range. He could post. He could make free throws. … He was just immortal offensively because of his skill set and his work ethic.”

Bryant was a basketball superstar for his entire adult life. He entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996 after a childhood spent partly in Italy, where his father, former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, played professionally.

The Lakers acquired the 17-year-old Bryant in a trade shortly after Charlotte drafted him, and he immediately became one of the most exciting and intriguing players in the sport alongside O’Neal, who had signed with the Lakers as a free agent. Bryant won the Slam Dunk Contest as an upstart rookie, and the Lakers gradually grew into a team that won three consecutive championships.

Bryant and Gasol formed the nucleus of another championship team in 2008, reaching three straight NBA Finals and eventually winning two more titles.

Bryant recently visited Eastern Washington to watch the Medical Lake vs. Cashmere girls basketball game on Jan. 11 in Cashmere. Bryant sat with the family of Cashmere standout Hailey Van Lith.

Athletes spanning multiple sports in the Inland and Pacific Northwest joined a chorus of grief that played out on social media Sunday afternoon, as news of Bryant’s death spread.

“A Sincere R.I.P, to someone who is the reason SO many of us even dribble a ball. You will ALWAYS be missed and greatly appreciated!,” wrote Josh Perkins, the former Gonzaga University point guard and current member of the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA’s G-League, wrote on Twitter.

Isaac Bonton, a junior guard at Washington State University, posted an apparent text conversation with his father on Twitter after news of Bryant’s death broke with the hash tag #ForeverKobe. In the message, Bonton’s father urged his son to “make the most of your time while (you’re) on this Earth, use the most out of your talent time and resources while you have the ability, that’s what he did, that was the legacy he left in everything he did.”

Whitworth University President Beck Taylor had a similar message Sunday.

“Live everyday like it’s your last. Tell others you love them. Don’t wait to say you’re sorry. Be kind. Do good. Keep the faith. #RIPKobe,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Several Seattle Seahwaks also shared their grief publicly, including wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.