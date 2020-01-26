Everett Silvertips continue mastery of Spokane Chiefs

From staff reports

EVERETT – Everett scored a pair of goals less than 2 minutes apart in the second period, breaking a tie, and the Silvertips picked up their seventh win in eight meetings against Spokane, a 4-1 victory at Angel of the Winds Arena on Sunday night.

Luke Toporowski’s slap shot 66 seconds into the second period was the Chiefs’ only goal, tying the game at 1. Eli Zummack was credited with the assist.

Cole Fonstad, whose short-handed goal in the first period gave Everett a 1-0 lead, scored his second goal following a Spokane turnover at the 10:58 mark of the second period. Jake Christiansen scored at 12:51, giving the Silvertips a two-goal cushion.

Ty Kolle’s goal 12 minutes into the third period provided the final margin.

Goaltender Lukas Parik made 27 saves for Spokane (25-16-4-1), which dropped 11 points behind the Silvertips for second place in the U.S. Division.

Dustin Wolf stopped 34 of 35 shots for Everett (31-11-3-1), which limited the Chiefs to four shot attempts in the first period.

Gage Goncalves had two assists, and Wyatte Wylie, Jacob Wright, Bryce Kindopp and Christiansen each had an assist for the Silvertips.

Spokane plays at Kamloops on Wednesday.