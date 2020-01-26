Beckett jumps over pair of school records in Spearfish

By Spencer Martin

Editors Note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Brenna Beckett broke two school records and won both long jump and triple jump events to pace Montana State University Billings in men’s and women’s track and field Saturday afternoon at the Dave Little Alumni Mile in Spearfish, South Dakota.

“Brenna has been jumping extremely well this season for us and it really came together for her today,” said MSUB head track and field coach Jon Woehl. “I expect her to continue to jump well and get further and further through the spring. Overall, we had a good day as a team. Several athletes marked personal records which was very encouraging.”

Beckett took down Delaware Steingruber’s 2012 long jump record after landing 17’ 5.5” (5.32 meters) in Spearfish, ahead of nine other competitors. Then in triple jump, the senior bested Janessa Williams’ 2017 record when she marked 36’ 5.75” (11.21 meters). Katie Campbell of Black Hills State came in second at 34’ 7.75” (10.56 meters).

Facing competition from Black Hills State University, Dickinson State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Chadron State College, and Rocky Mountain College, the Yellowjackets posted respectable marks in a variety of events. Senior Taylor Stringari took sixth place in weight throw. On her third attempt, Stringari marked 44’ 6” (13.56 meters), a new personal best. Jayla Jarnagin (South Dakota Mines) won the event at 58’ 5.75” (17.82 meters). Stringari also took 13th place in shot put with a season best throw of 35’ 4.5” (10.78 meters).

Forrest Cross took third place in men’s shot put after landing at 49’ 1.75” (14.98 meters). Cross was just shy of Shane Collins (Chadron State), who marked 49’ 4.25” (15.04 meters) on his third throw to grab first place.

Isaiah Girard improved on long jump for the third straight meet and hit the sand at a season best 21’ 2.5” (6.46 meters). Girard was seventh among 15 athletes competing. Mason Schram was a notable sprinter for MSUB and took second place in the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 7.04 seconds, behind only Javan Lanier (Chadron State) at 6.98 seconds. Schram greatly improved his time of 7.17 seconds in the 60-meter preliminaries.

Freshman Tyler Rued marked a personal best time and won heat three of the men’s 400-meter finals with a time of 53.73. Rued took eighth in the event overall and Chadron State’s Brodie Roden won in 49.82 seconds.

The ‘Jackets continued their success in distance running. In the men’s 5000 meters, Ase Ackerman took sixth place (16:10.59) and was followed by teammates Bryant Edgerton (16:22.74, eighth), and Ronald Venema (16:38.63, 10th). Twenty runners competed in the event.

Senior Nikki Aiken ran her best indoor 5000 meters since last spring and took third behind Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) and Madi Watson (Chadron State) with a time of 19:21.14. Kailee Stoppel also competed in the event and finished 12th in 21:02.16.

Both MSU Billings track and field teams stay in Spearfish to compete in the Myrle Hanson Open next at Donald E. Young Center February 1.