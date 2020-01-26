Area Sports Menu for Monday, January 27
Sun., Jan. 26, 2020
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; Southern Utah at Idaho, 6:30.
College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Southern Utah, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: Nonleague: Logos at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Nonleague: Oakesdale at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate; Gonzaga at Las Vegas four-way.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
