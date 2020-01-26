SWX Home
A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant points to a teammate during an NBA basketball game on Dec. 13, 2002 in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (MARK J. TERRILL / AP)
Associated Press

– 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

– 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009-2010)

– NBA MVP (2008)

– Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

– 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2016)

– 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

– 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002-2004, 2006-2013)

– 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000-2001)

– 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

– 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003-2004, 2006-2011)

– 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001-2002, 2012)

– 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006-2007)

– 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

– NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

– NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

– Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

– Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

