A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights
Sun., Jan. 26, 2020
– 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)
– 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009-2010)
– NBA MVP (2008)
– Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)
– 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2016)
– 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)
– 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002-2004, 2006-2013)
– 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000-2001)
– 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)
– 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003-2004, 2006-2011)
– 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001-2002, 2012)
– 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006-2007)
– 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)
– NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)
– NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)
– Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)
– Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)
