WCC roundup: Khalil Shabazz perfect from field with 32 points in Dons’ 83-82 win

Associated Press

Khalil Shabazz made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, to score a career-high 32 points and rally San Francisco to an 83-82 victory over BYU on Saturday in San Francisco.

The Dons (15-7, 4-3 WCC) trailed by 14 with just under 16 minutes left then went on a 21-0 run that included 10 points from Shabazz and six from Jamaree Boyea, who finished with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

TJ Haws made a steal and dazzling reverse layup to get the Cougars (15-7, 4-3) within two with just under a minute to go, but two free throws by Shabazz and two more from Jordan Ratinho held off BYU, which got a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Santa Clara 65, San Diego 52: Josip Vrankic had 20 points as the Broncos (17-5, 4-3) topped the Toreros (8-14, 1-6) in San Diego.

Jalen Williams had 11 points for Santa Clara. DJ Mitchell added eight rebounds.

Saint Mary’s 73, Loyola Marymount 62: Tanner Krebs scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Gaels (18-4, 5-2) past the host Lions (8-13, 2-5) in Los Angeles.

Dan Fotu (13 points), Jordan Ford (12) and Malik Fitts (11) also finished in double figures for Saint Mary’s. Eli Scott paced LMU with 18 points.

Pepperdine 80, Portland 69: Skylar Chavez had a season-high 24 points as the Waves (11-10, 4-3) downed the Pilots (9-13, 1-6) in Malibu, California.

Kameron Edwards had 16 points and eight rebounds for Pepperdine. Colbey Ross added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had seven rebounds and five assists.