Updates: Filip Petrusev good to go as No. 2 Gonzaga leads Pacific in first half
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 25, 2020
Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-1, 6-0) host the Pacific Tigers (15-7, 3-3) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 7. You can watch the game on Fox 28 in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
First half
15:02 – Gonzaga 13, Pacific 6: Filip Petrusev’s injured ankle looks just fine as the Zags go right to their sophomore forward on their first possesion and he scores with a soft left-handed hook shot.
Gonzaga opened by making 5 of its first 6 shots, with Petrusev grabbing the offensive rebound on the miss and putting it back, and took an 11-4 lead before Pacific called its first timeout.
Petrusev and frontcourt-mate Killian Tillie each have four points to lead Gonzaga. Pierre Crockrell II has four points for Pacific.
Pacific is led in nearly every way by senior Jahlil Tripp.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior guard is the Tigers’ lone double-figures scorer at 15.5 points. In six conference games, he’s averaging 22 points, second only to Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford. Tripp’s 8.4 rebounds tops all WCC players (BYU’s Yoeli Childs hasn’t played in enough games to qualify).
Tripp, a 52.6% shooter from the field, is not an easy matchup because he’ll play anywhere on the floor and he can distribute with his 3.7 assists in WCC games ranking eighth.
The New York native doesn’t do much damage from distance (3 of 33 on 3-pointers), but he’s one of the better offensive rebounders in the conference and makes a habit of getting to the free-throw line. His 137 free throw attempts is more than double the next closest teammate.
The Zags have several options in defending Tripp, who scored 39 points in a four-overtime win over Saint Mary’s. To open the game, it’ll probably be wing Corey Kispert, but Tripp can expect to see Admon Gilder and possibly even forwards Killian Tillie, Drew Timme or Filip Petrusev, if the latter returns from an ankle injury.
