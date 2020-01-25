GSL basketball: Aubrey Avery’s record shooting helps Lake City sweep Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Aubrey Avery scored 31 points, hitting a school-record tying nine 3-pointers, and Lake City topped visiting Lewis and Clark 67-37 in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.

All of Avery’s made field goals were from beyond the arc and she went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Brooklyn Rewers, a 6-foot-4 center, added 23 points for Lake City (13-5).

“Lewis and Clark played a pretty tight 2-3 zone to try to take away Brooklyn Rewers, which gave Aubrey plenty of opportunity from the outside and she took advantage,” Lake City coach James Anderson said.

Macey Grant led Lewis and Clark (7-8) with 16 points.

Tigers leading scorer Andie Zylak (15.7 ppg) was held to six.

Boys

Zach Johnson scored 22 points with five 3-pointers and Lake City topped visiting Lewis and Clark 67-38 in a nonleague game.

Seth Hanson added 13 points and seven rebounds and Varick Meredith had 10 for the Timberwolves (10-4).

Joel Zylak led the Tigers (4-11) with 11 points.