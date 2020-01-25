Gonzaga-Pacific: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Tigers

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Offensive MVP

Killian Tillie continued to show his health is not an issue as he poured in points in the first half. He had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, knocking down all three of his 3-point attempts. He also threw down an electric dunk to get the Kennel shaking early. He finished with 22 points.

Defensive MVP

Let’s slot Tillie in here as well as he put on a block party reminiscent of Brandon Clarke. He finished with four blocks, seven defensive rebounds, two steals and did a solid job covering every position on the floor.

Key moment

Sophomore forward Filip Petrusev was a large question mark after he left last week’s game with a sprained ankle, but he returned to help the Zags jump out to an early lead. He was strong driving to the hoop and also with his back to the basket. He scored eight of the first 17 points for GU.