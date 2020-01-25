Girls basketball: Ashlyn Wallace scores 23 points to lead Clarkston over No. 3 West Valley

From staff reports

Clarkston 46, West Valley 34: Defending Great Northern League MVP Ashlyn Wallace scored 23 points and the Bantams (11-3, 4-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (12-2, 6-1) on Saturday.

West Valley came in ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the state’s RPI system. Nevaeh Sherwood and Jillian Taylor led the Eagles with eight points apiece.

Cheney 73, Pullman 30: Maggie Smith scored 23 points and the visiting Blackhawks (5-8, 2-4) beat the Greyhounds (3-12, 0-7). Emma Evans and Avery Stark had 14 points apiece for Cheney. Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 13 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 69, Newport 27: Jordyn Goldsmith scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Scotties (14-2, 8-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, beat the visiting Grizzlies (7-10, 2-7). Jaycee Goldsmith added 13 points and Ellis Crowley had 11 for Freeman. Alika Robinson led Newport with 11 points.

Deer Park 50, Colville 36: Havelah Fairbanks scored 25 points and the visiting Stags (11-4, 6-3) defeated the Indians (9-8, 4-5). Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 17 points.

Medical Lake 53, Riverside 38: Lexie Redell scored 24 points and the Cardinals (7-9, 7-1) beat the visiting Rams (5-11, 2-6). Allison Duncan and Emma Maxwell added nine points apiece for Medical Lake. Brittney Nortz led Riverside with 15 points and Sam Riggles added 11.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 53, Kettle Falls 38: Lydia Bergquist scored 16 points, Cambrie Rickard added 15 and the visiting Dragons (14-3, 7-0), No. 10 in Class 2B, beat the Bulldogs (9-7, 3-4) on Saturday. Zarah Johnson led Kettle Falls with 11 points.

Davenport 39, Chewelah 31: Darby Soliday scored 14 points, Lainy Jacobsen added 12 and the visiting Gorillas (11-4, 4-2) defeated the Cougars (2-14, 1-6). Cassidy Wittikend, Haven Rainer and Lexi Robertson scored eight points each for Chewelah.

Northwest Christian 53, Wilbur-Creston 34: Ellie Sander scored 13 points, Mackenzie Nelson had 11 and the visiting Crusaders (12-5, 5-2) defeated the Wildcats (3-10, 0-7) on Saturday. Mackenzie Arden scored 12 points for Wilbur-Creston.

Reardan 52, Kittitas 39: Madalyn Dewey and Kim Dewey scored 17 points apiece and the Indians (9-7) defeated the visiting Coyotes (8-8) in a nonleague game. Amelia Mohn scored 11 points for Kittitas.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Asotin 13: The visiting Broncos (11-5, 7-2) topped the Panthers (3-14, 3-6). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 58, Republic 19: McKennah Davison scored 21 points and No. 10 Odessa (12-4, 10-2) beat visiting Republic (4-10, 3-7). Caitlyn Schuh added 10 points for Odessa.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Cusick 17: Austyn Kenney and Maddie Murray scored 14 points apiece, Mimi Isaak added 11 and the Warriors (6-7, 5-3) defeated the visiting Panthers (1-10, 1-10). Teresa Campbell led Cusick with nine points.

Wellpinit 61, Curlew 52: Lachelle Boyd scored 18 points, Ashawna Anderson added 12 and the Redskins (11-3, 8-1) defeated the visiting Cougars (11-5, 7-3) on Saturday. Emma Lena Baker led Curlew with 21 points and Korin Baker had 14.

Inchelium 63, Columbia 25: Grace Kohler scored 11 points, Zalissa Finley and Mia Pakootas added 10 points apiece and the visiting Hornets (13-2, 8-1) defeated the Lions (1-13, 1-9) on Saturday. Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 15 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 55, Colton 45: Maddy Dixon scored 21 points and the visiting Pirates (15-1, 7-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 1B, beat the No. 4 Wildcats (10-6, 4-3). Alyssa Wolf added 12 points and Sydney Watko had 11 for Pomeroy. Rylee Vining led Colton with 19 points and Taylor Thomas had 10.

Garfield-Palouse 43, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 30: Kenzi Pedersen scored 11 points, Paige Collier added 10 and the visiting Vikings (10-5, 3-4), ranked No. 7 in state, beat the the Eagles (4-10, 0-7) on Saturday. Drew Curtis-Brewer led SJEL with 17 points.