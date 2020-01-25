Dawson Community College Women’s Softball ranked #21 in the national preseason poll

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from Dawson Community College.

In the first NJCAA Division II national rankings of 2020, the Lady Bucs Softball team at Dawson Community College is ranked at #21. The softball team is coming off their best season in program history.

They were ranked #18 at the end of the 2019 season and ended with a 46-5 record. This year’s team returns 8 players with starting experience. The team is led by the 1-2 punch of sophomore pitchers Shelby Martin from Helena Capital High School and Alexa Kappel from Custer County High School in Miles City, Montana.

Both Shelby and Alexa were selected as All-Conference and All-Region players last season. Dawson also returns three other all-conference players in third baseman Alison Ellertson from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, Catcher Maycen O’Neal also from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah and second baseman Hadley Bennett from Freemont High School in Ogden, Utah. Bennett also joined Martin and Kappel on the All-Region XIII team last year.

The Buccaneers are led by head coach Jim LeProwse who is beginning his tenth season at Dawson. Under his leadership, Dawson has won 7 conference championships and 6 regional championships in the last 9 seasons. LeProwse has been named MonDak Conference Coach of the Year 7 times and Region XIII Coach of the Year for the last 5 years in a row. LeProwse was also named Region IX Coach of the Year in 2013 after the Buccaneer women won their first ever division II Regional Championship.

Coach LeProwse was quoted as saying, “I am very excited to start this season with as many experienced veteran players as we have. This season has all of the makings to be just as successful as last season. We have some very talented freshmen this year and I can’t wait to see how they all mesh as a team.”