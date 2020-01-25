Boys basketball: Tru Allen’s buzzer-beater lifts Clarkston over West Valley

From staff reports

Clarkston 63, West Valley 61: Tru Allen’s buzzer-beater lifted the Bantams (9-4, 5-1) over the visiting Eagles 6-7, 2-4) on Saturday.

Allen’s shot came after West Valley hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. Allen and Gus Hagestad finished with 20 points for Clarkston.

Blaine Vasicek and Jace Peterson scored 13 points apiece, and Jayce Pakootas had 12 for West Valley.

Pullman 75, Cheney 37: Ethan Kramer scored 16 points, Evan Strong added 14 and the Greyhounds (8-7, 4-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-12, 1-6).

Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with 22 points. The Blackhawks were without leading scorer Kaiden Custer, out with a wrist injury.

Northeast A

Medical Lake 70, Riverside 55: Nick Mason scored 27 points and the No. 4-ranked Cardinals (14-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Rams (5-11, 1-7). Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 12 points and Eugene Haas had 11 for Medical Lake. Jordan Nortz scored 14 points and Jaxon Betker added 13 for Riverside.

Colville 75, Deer Park 67: Jory Dotts led five in double figures with 14 points and the Indians (6-11, 3-6) beat the visiting, No. 7-ranked Stags (11-4, 6-2). It’s the first time in five seasons that Colville has knocked off Deer Park. Sam Anderson scored 13 points, Makennon Floener added 12 and Rhett Foulks and Austin True had 11 apiece for Colville. Jobi Gelder led Deer Park with 38 points and Dawson Youngblood added 21.

Newport 58, Freeman 39: Michael Owen and Ben Krogh scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Grizzlies (11-6, 5-4) beat the Scotties (11-5, 5-3) on Saturday. Blake Barrett and Luke Nichols added 14 points apiece for Newport. Kaleb Ohler led Freeman with 13 points and Boen Phelps had 12.

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 68, Kettle Falls 53: Dan Rigsby and Nick Watkins scored 17 points apiece, Nico Morales added 16 and the visiting Dragons (14-3, 7-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 2B, defeated the Bulldogs (9-6, 4-3) on Saturday. Cade McKern led Kettle Falls with 17 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Asotin 48: Drew Kelly scored 18 points, Austin Thompson added 17 and the visiting Broncos (11-5, 6-2) beat the Lions (4-13, 2-6). Cole Cameron added 11 points for LRS. Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 20 points.

Davenport 63, Chewelah 59: AJ Floyd scored 24 points and the visiting Gorillas (5-10, 3-3) defeated the Cougars (9-8, 4-3) in double-overtime on Saturday. Tennessee Rainwater added 14 points for Davenport. Lukas Kubik scored 23 points for Chewelah.

Wilbur-Creston 56, Northwest Christian 48: Beckett Odegaard scored 13 points and the Wildcats (10-4, 2-4) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-14, 0-6).

Reardan 73, Kittitas 70: Tyler Sprecher scored 30 points and the Indians (10-6) beat the visiting Coyotes (9-7) in a nonleague game. Zane Perleberg added 21 points and Cody Sprecher had 12 for Reardan. Blake Catlin led Kittitas with 27 points.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 88, Republic 23: Ryan Moffet led five in double figures with 31 points and Odessa (15-0, 9-0) defeated visiting Republic (3-10, 2-5). Moffet is 109 points away from 3,000 career points and 209 from the state record, set by Brock Rivet of Kittitas last season. Tim Dewulf contributed 14 points with nine rebounds for Odessa. Stephen Mckay led Republic with six points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65, Cusick 43: Reece Isaak scored 30 points and the Warriors (7-6, 7-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (11-4, 8-3). Brayton Schafer scored 12 points and Grady Murray added 11 for ACH. Colton Seymour scored 25 points for Cusick.

Inchelium 73, Columbia 47: Isaiah Seymour scored 19 points and the visiting Hornets (4-7, 3-4) beat the Lions (2-12, 0-10). Lonnie Simpson added 11 points for Inchelium. Trae Young led Columbia with 23 points and Solomon Christen added 15.

Wellpinit 70, Curlew 33: Kobe Stearns scored 15 points and the Redskins (8-5, 4-3) beat the visiting Cougars (4-10, 2-8). Steven Ford and Styles Picard added 12 points apiece for Wellpinit. Jayden Thomas led Curlew with 11 points.

Selkirk 55, Valley Christian 48: Jay Link scored 21 points and the visiting Rangers (11-6, 9-1) defeated the Panthers (3-6, 3-5). Ryan Zimmerman added 12 points for Selkirk. Adam Bruno led Valley Christian with 13 points and Cameron Simonds added 10.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 43, Prescott 27: Matthew Hockett scored 12 points, Ryan Henning added 10 and the Nighthawks (14-3, 8-1) defeated the Tigers (8-6, 5-3) on Saturday. Miguel Ayala led Prescott with 11 points.

Garfield-Palouse 63, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 27: Blake Jones scored 17 points, Jaxson Orr added 15 and the visiting Vikings (12-4, 8-1) beat the Eagles (5-9, 3-5). Austin Jones scored 11 points and Jacob Anderson had 10 for Gar-Pal.

Idaho

Moscow 61, Kellogg 39: The visiting Bears (7-8) topped the Wildcats (8-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 63, Stillwater Christian 57: The visiting Badgers (3-7) beat the Cougars (10-6) in Kalispell. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 63, Orofino 26: The Lumberjacks (10-4, 2-0) topped the visiting Maniacs (4-8, 0-1). Details were unavailable.