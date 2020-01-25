Area Sports Menu for Sunday, January 26

Basketball

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at UCLA, Washington at USC, both noon.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m. KIJHL: Castlegar at Spokane, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. New Mexico in Waco, Texas, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:45 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.