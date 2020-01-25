Area college basketball: NIC men dominate Yakima Valley

From staff reports

Christian Guess fired in 35 points on 13-for-18 shooting, and visiting North Idaho defeated Yakima Valley 118-81 in a Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Yakima.

The win was the 10th straight for NIC (20-1, 8-0 NWAC).

Emmitt Taylor III added 20 points, and Phillip Malatare (17) and James Carlson (13) also scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who led 55-36 after the first half.

Trey Sanchez scored 18 points for the Yaks (8-11, 5-3).

Women

Yakima Valley 70, North Idaho 63: Jenni Johnson and Chehalis Aleck scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to guide Yakima Valley to a victory over the visiting Cardinals.

Johnson made 9 of 16 shots from the field. Aleck added 9-for-11 shooting and 11 rebounds for the Yaks (16-5, 6-2).

Sydnie Peterson paced the Cardinals (11-8, 5-3) with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Anna Schrade chipped in 13 points.

NIC led 49-47 after three quarters.