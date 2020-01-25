Area women’s basketball: Beyonce Bea leads Idaho past Northern Colorado

From staff reports

Beyonce Bea hit three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 13 points, and Idaho pulled away early in a 57-46 victory over Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.

Janie King added 10 points and Natalie Klinker had 10 rebounds for Idaho (11-5, 6-1 Big Sky).

The Vandals hit four of their nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 21-11 lead through the opening 10 minutes.

Alisha Davis recorded 10 points and five blocked shots for Northern Colorado (7-9, 3-4).

Southern Utah 71, Eastern Washington 50: Harley Hansen scored 21 points, and the host Thunderbirds (9-7, 3-4 Big Sky) shook off an early deficit to defeat the Eagles (2-14, 1-6) in Cedar City, Utah.

Rebecca Black added 10 points for the Thunderbirds, who trailed 12-11 after the first period but rebounded to lead 29-24 at halftime.

Bella Cravens led the Eagles with 13 points and nine rebounds.