Area women’s basketball: Beyonce Bea leads Idaho past Northern Colorado
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 25, 2020
Beyonce Bea hit three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 13 points, and Idaho pulled away early in a 57-46 victory over Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
Janie King added 10 points and Natalie Klinker had 10 rebounds for Idaho (11-5, 6-1 Big Sky).
The Vandals hit four of their nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 21-11 lead through the opening 10 minutes.
Alisha Davis recorded 10 points and five blocked shots for Northern Colorado (7-9, 3-4).
Southern Utah 71, Eastern Washington 50: Harley Hansen scored 21 points, and the host Thunderbirds (9-7, 3-4 Big Sky) shook off an early deficit to defeat the Eagles (2-14, 1-6) in Cedar City, Utah.
Rebecca Black added 10 points for the Thunderbirds, who trailed 12-11 after the first period but rebounded to lead 29-24 at halftime.
Bella Cravens led the Eagles with 13 points and nine rebounds.
