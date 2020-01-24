SWX Home
Mountain Gear will close Super Bowl Sunday

Mountain Gear opened in 1983. In a month or so it will close its doors forever. Owner Paul Fish said business has just gotten worse and worse over the past years. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Spokane’s home-town adventure shop, Mountain Gear, will shutter Feb. 2.

Paul Fish, the founder of the technical outdoor gear shop, announced the imminent closure in December. For 37 years the shop has provided generations of outdoor enthusiasts gear and advice. However, online retailers, primarily Amazon, hoovered up much of the company’s business.

Currently, all remaining merchandise is discounted between 40% and 70%.

“My plan is to close the store at the end of the day on Super Bowl Sunday,” Fish said in an email.

