Mountain Gear will close Super Bowl Sunday
Fri., Jan. 24, 2020
Spokane’s home-town adventure shop, Mountain Gear, will shutter Feb. 2.
Paul Fish, the founder of the technical outdoor gear shop, announced the imminent closure in December. For 37 years the shop has provided generations of outdoor enthusiasts gear and advice. However, online retailers, primarily Amazon, hoovered up much of the company’s business.
Currently, all remaining merchandise is discounted between 40% and 70%.
“My plan is to close the store at the end of the day on Super Bowl Sunday,” Fish said in an email.
