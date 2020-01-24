Jenni Hull retires from “dream job” with CC Spokane volleyball to spend more time with her family

When Jenni Hull interviewed for the volleyball coaching vacancy at Community Colleges of Spokane in the mid-2000s, she recalls telling then athletic director Maury Ray it was her dream job.

Fifteen years later, Hull can say the same thing as she leaves the position.

“It really was my dream job,” said Hull, who is retiring from coaching to spend more time with her husband Clint and sons Simon (12), Henry (8) and George (5).

Hull departs at the top of her profession. Her last two teams went 76-2 and captured consecutive Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championships. She was named the 2019 AVCA National Two-Year College Coach of the Year. Her 2018 squad finished 40-0.

“I really put every bit of my energy into everything I do, in coaching and life in general, and I feel like my family gets the short end of the stick every season,” Hull said. “I’m selfish with my time because I’m a coach and have 15 kids I’m taking care of outside of my own house. I’ve loved every single second of it, but it’s not fair to my family.”

Hull compiled a 481-199 record in 15 seasons. The Sasquatch had 11 30-win seasons in her 15 years, won three NWAC Tournament titles and finished second twice. She coached 10 All-Americans.

Spokane won two five-set matches after trailing 2-0 at the NWAC Tournament in November. The Sasquatch rallied from a 23-16 fourth-set deficit against Treasure Valley.

“It was a great ending with some personalities that were fun and some skill level that was amazing,” Hull said of her 2019 team. “My favorite part has been watching these players I’ve worked with develop into successful women. All the relationships I’ve gathered these last 20 years, I’ll keep in touch with these people forever.”

Hull, 42, will continue teaching as a tenured faculty member and working with current players until her successor is named. Hull said assistant coach Kaela Straw, a former University of Idaho and Freeman High standout, is applying for the job and has her support.

Hull gave special thanks to Ray “for believing in me,” her “No. 1 fan,” former CCS coach Irene Matlock, and to Nancy Zacher, office assistant for athletics who “literally knows how to do everything.”

“I feel like there’s been thousands of campers, hundreds of athletes and probably 20-some assistant coaches,” Hull said. “It’s been a really good time, really good memories.”

Hull played two seasons at Spokane, earning AVCA National Player of the Year in 1996. The Federal Way (Washington) High product went on to play at Memphis and assisted with the Tigers for four seasons before returning to Spokane.