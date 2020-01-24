Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow’s 14 points enough for West Valley to stay undefeated in GNL

From staff reports

Hailey Marlow scored 14 points and West Valley defeated visiting Pullman 69-27 on Friday in a Great Northern League game.

Nevaeh Sherwood added 11 points for the Eagles (12-1, 6-0).

Peyton Teevens led the Greyhounds (3-11, 0-6) with seven points.

East Valley 55, Cheney 48: Brie Holecek and Ellie Stowell scored 14 points apiece and the visiting Knights (12-3, 5-2) beat the Blackhawks (4-9, 1-5).

Maggie Smith scored 14 points to lead Cheney.

Clarkston 58, Lewiston 31: Ashlyn Wallace scored 20 points and the Bantams (8-5) defeated the visiting Bengals (2-15) in a nonleague game.

Katy Wessels scored nine points for Lewiston.

Northeast A

Medical Lake 68, Colville 57: Lexie Redell scored 20 points and the Cardinals (6-9, 6-1) defeated the visiting Indians (9-7, 4-4).

McKenna Reggear scored 15 points for Colville.

Deer Park 51, Riverside 27: Darian Herring scored 16 points and the visiting Stags (10-4, 5-2) beat the Rams (5-10, 2-5).

Taylor Lyons added 11 points for Deer Park.

Sam Riggles led Riverside with nine points.

Newport 42, Lakeside 39.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 71, Tekoa-Rosalia 36: Maisie Burnham scored 32 points and the visiting Lancers (15-1, 8-0) beat the Timberwolves (1-16, 0-10).

Aleena Cook addded 15 points for Liberty.

Paige Brown scored nine points for Tekoa-Rosalia..

Davenport 55, Kettle Falls 33: Ellie Telford scored 25 points and the Gorillas (10-4, 3-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (9-6, 3-3).

Mya Edwards scored 19 points for Kettle Falls.

Northwest Christian 54, Chewelah 31: Mia Tunison scored 11 points and the Crusaders (11-5, 3-3) beat the visiting Cougars (0-13, 0-5).

Alyssa Fitzgerald scored 15 points to lead Chewelah.

Reardan 55, Colfax 53 (OT): Ayden Krupke scored 17 points and the Indians (8-7, 6-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (11-6, 5-4).

Asher Cai led Colfax with 27 points.

St. George’s 60, Wilbur-Creston 27: Lydia Bergquist scored 16 points with eight rebounds and the Dragons (13-3, 6-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-9, 0-6).

Margreit Gallow added 12 points for St. George’s.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 64, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63: Caitlyn Schuh hit two go-ahead free throws with under 20 seconds in overtime and the Tigers (11-4, 9-2) beat the visiting Warriors (5-7, 4-3).

Maddy Wagner led Odessa with 20 points.

Mimi Isaak had 20 points and Austyn Kenney had 18 points to lead Alimira/Coulee-Hartline.

Selkirk 54, Cusick 17: Bree Dawson scored 11 points and the Rangers (8-8, 4-6) beat the visiting Panthers (1-9, 1-9).

Curlew 41, Northport 35: Korin Baker scored 18 points and the visiting Cougars (11-4, 7-2) beat the Mustangs (5-7, 4-4).

Eliza Stark scored nine points to lead Northport.

Wellpinit 58, Columbia 10: Ashawna Anderson scored 15 points and the Redskins (10-3, 7-1) beat the visiting Lions (1-12, 1-8).

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 38, Pomeroy 37: Lizzy Perry scored 17 points and the visiting Nighthawks (13-3, 7-1) defeated the Pirates (3-12, 3-5).

Maddy Dixon scored 24 points for Pomeroy.

Down by 11 points with 58.2 seconds left to play, Pomeroy rallied, but ultimately fell one point shy of forcing overtime.

Colton 49, Garfield-Palouse 44: Rylee Vining scored 17 points and the visiting Wildcats (10-5, 4-2) beat the Vikings (9-5, 2-4).

Maggie Meyer added 13 points for Colton.

Kenzi Pedersen scored 21 points to lead Garfield-Palouse..

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Springdale: 6 p.m.

Idaho

Wallace 58, Kootenai 11: Jaden House scored 29 points and the Miners (9-5, 8-0) beat the visiting Warriors (0-2, 0-2) in a North Star League game.

Lakeland 44, Moscow 25: Katy Ryan scored 12 points and had eight rebounds and the Hawks (6-12, 1-3) defeated the visiting Bears (1-11, 1-2) in a 4A Inland Empire League game.

Angela Lassen scored nine points for Moscow.