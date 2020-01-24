Frenchtown RB Jace Klucewich Transfers to Sentinel

By Keith Demolder SWX

While the 2020 football season is over 7 months away, this off-season has been full of excitement as a big name is changing schools.

Former Frenchtown Broncs RB/DB Jace Klucewich—who has offers from both the Cats and the Griz—will be taking his talents down south to Missoula to play for Sentinel, Klucewich told SWX’s Shaun Rainey this week.

The junior is considered one of the best high school football prospects in the state and plays all over the field for the Broncs, lining up as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

According to Red Mule Sports, Klucewich has scored a touchdown in 28 of his last 32 games for a total of 60 touchdowns for his career.

While at Frenchtown, Klucewich has racked up nearly 2,000 yards on the ground and 1,500 yards through the air—both of which are among tops in class A.

Klucewich contemplated transferring to Sentinel during his junior high days, but finally decided to come to Missoula after visiting campus this week.

While Klucewich hasn’t decided between offers from both Montana and Montana State, both his father and uncle played for the Griz.