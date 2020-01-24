Ferry County ski event rescheduled

Ferry County’s annual Ski Day is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Originally planned for Jan. 12, the event was postponed due to lack of snow, organizer Bobby Whittaker said.

Weather permitting, the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Curlew Trailhead.

It includes free instruction and use of cross-country ski gear and locally produced Hok skishoes, according to a news release. There will be a bonfire, some giveaways and snacks thanks to REI of Spokane, Whittaker said.

The first Ski Day event was held at the same location in 2009, shortly after the 28-mile rail corridor was preserved.

“We had no funding for improvements, but we had a trail and 8 inches of snow, so we groomed it for cross-country skiing along the Kettle River up to the tunnel,” said Whittaker, who is president of the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners. “It really is amazing – miles and miles of waterfront that is yours as much as it is mine, no parking pass or ticket required”

Over the years, the group has secured approximately $1 million in state and federal grants and matching funds to develop the trail.

According to vice president Keith Bell, the trail is on track to complete its Phase 4 RCO grant construction this summer. With a little luck, work on the final Phase 5 construction will start next fall before the snow flies.

More details about the ski day event are available at ferrycountyrailtrail.com.