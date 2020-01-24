SWX Home
Boys basketball: Tyrell Brown scores 23 points, East Valley defeats Cheney

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 24, 2020

From staff reports

Tyrell Brown scored 23 points, Reece Rasmussen added 22 and visiting East Valley beat Cheney 81-74 in a Great Northern League game.

Reece Rasmussen added 22 points for the Knights (7-8, 4-3).

Quinsie Goodloe scored 22 points to lead the Blackhawks (2-11, 1-5).

West Valley 59, Pullman 50: Blaine Vasicek scored 18 points and the Eagles (7-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (7-7, 3-3) on Friday.

Jacye Pakootas added 15 points for West Valley.

Pullman was lead by Ethan Kramer with 15 points.

Lewiston 56, Clarkston 33.

Northeast A

Medical Lake 81, Colville 32: Nicholas Mason scored 19 points and the Cardinals (13-2, 6-1) defeated the visiting Indians (5-11, 2-6).

Austin True scored 12 points for Colville.

Newport 61, Lakeside 45,: Ben Krogh scored 15 points and the Grizzles (10-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Eagles (5-11, 2-6).

Sam Thomas added 12 points for Newport.

Javon Williams scored 20 points to lead Lakeside.

Deer Park 54, Riverside 37: Jobi Gelder scored 15 points, Dawson Youngblood added 13 points and the visiting Stags (11-3, 6-1) beat the Rams (5-10, 1-6).

Jordan Nortz scored 10 points to lead Riverside.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 83, Tekoa-Rosalia 39: Tayshawn Colvin scored 26 points while Jacob Holling added 21 and the visiting Lancers (16-0, 8-0) beat the Timberwolves (6-11, 1-7).

Riley McClain scored 12 points to lead Tekoa-Rosalia.

Kettle Falls 54, Davenport 36: Matthew Thompson scored 13 points and the visiting Bulldogs (9-5, 4-2) beat the Gorillas (4-11, 2-4).

Carter Matney added 11 points for Kettle Falls.

AJ Floyd scored 17 points to lead Davenport.

Chewelah 71, Northwest Christian 44: Nicholas Franks scored 22 points and the visiting Cougars (9-7, 4-2) defeated the Crusaders (1-15, 0-6).

David Maynard scored 11 points for Northwest Christian.

Colfax 62, Reardan 51: John Lustig scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (13-4, 6-1) defeated the Indians (9-6, 4-3).

Zane Perleberg scored 24 points for Reardan.

St. George’s 67, Wilbur-Creston 40: Dan Rigsby scored 21 points and the Dragons (13-3, 6-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (8-5, 1-4).

Brayden Seylor scored 12 points for Wilbur-Creston.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 72, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45: Ryan Moffet scored 37 points and the Tigers (14-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Warriors (6-6, 4-2).

Marcus King scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Odessa.

Brayton Schafer scored 16 points to lead Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

Cusick 74, Selkirk 68 (OT): Colton Seymour scored 30 points and the visiting Panthers (12-3, 9-1) defeated the Rangers (10-6, 8-1).

Ryan Zimmerman scored 19 points for Selkirk.

Curlew 43, Northport 30: Lane Olson scored 13 points and the visiting Cougars (4-9, 2-7) beat the Mustangs (1-10, 1-6).

Nicholas Baker added 10 points for Curlew.

Wellpinit 76, Columbia 36: Kobe Stearns scored 18 points and the Redskins (7-5, 3-3) defeated the visiting Lions (2-12, 0-10).

Trae Young scored 14 points for Columbia.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 67, Springdale 54: Ty Harder scored 32 points and the visiting Eagles (5-9) beat the Chargers (4-9) in a nonleague game.

Avery Kitt lead Springdale with 22 points.

Oakesdale 53, Pomeroy 32.

Garfield-Palouse 56, Colton 26.

Idaho

Genesis Prep 64, Bonners Ferry 46: Steven Burgess scored 16 points and the visiting Jaguars (7-5, 2-1) beat the Badgers (3-7, 2-1) in a nonleague game Friday.

Wallace 66, Kootenai 27.

