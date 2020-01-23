Nebraska four-star guard Hunter Sallis expected to visit Gonzaga this weekend

Hunter Sallis, a four-star combo guard in the 2021 class, will visit Gonzaga this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Sallis is ranked No. 31 by 247sports and No. 56 by ESPN. He will join center Nathan Bittle, ranked No. 12 by 247sports, on official visits when the Zags entertain Pacific on Saturday.

Sallis has at least 12 scholarship offers, including Kansas and Oregon, according to 247sports. He plays at Millard North High in Omaha, Nebraska. He’s the top-rated recruit in the state. Sallis took part in USA Basketball’s junior national team minicamp in October.

Sallis’ scheduled visit was first reported by the Omaha World-Journal’s Mike Sautter.

Gonzaga has a 2021 commitment from Kaden Perry, a 6-8 forward at Battle Ground (Washington) High School. Perry is rated No. 82 by 247sports.

Forward Chet Holmgren, a teammate of Zags commit Jalen Suggs at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, visited Gonzaga in October. Seattle forward Paolo Banchero visited Gonzaga last weekend. Holmgren and Banchero are ranked in the top five in the 2021 class.