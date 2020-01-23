Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger to miss spring training and likely the start of the season
Thu., Jan. 23, 2020
SEATTLE – The Mariners have lost their best player to injury 2 1/2 weeks before spring training.
At Thursday’s pre-spring training luncheon, general manager Jerry Dipoto announced that All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger won’t be ready for opening day March 26.
Dipoto received a phone call Monday evening that Haniger suffered a setback injury to his abdominal core while working out in the Bay Area. The early prognosis is that Haniger will need surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks.
The injury stems from the surgery to repair a ruptured testicle that ended Haniger’s 2019 season.
Last season, Haniger slashed .220/.314/.463 (batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage) with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 63 games. In 2018, he made the All-Star Game and ended the year slashing .285/.366/.493 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI in 157 games.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.