Idaho settles lawsuit with former diver in sexual assault case

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Former University of Idaho student-athlete Mairin Jameson has settled her lawsuit against the school over its handling of a 2013 sexual assault case, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.

Jameson will received $160,000 from the state, and her lawsuit will be dismissed, the Statesman reported.

The school also announced that Jameson has pledged to work with UI athletic director Terry Gawlik to improve the culture in the department.

“I welcome a partnership with Mairin in these efforts,” Gawlik said in a university release. “She was a fine student and a conference champion athlete at the University of Idaho. Her willingness to work with our current student-athletes and work with the Athletic Department speaks volumes of her character and bravery.”

Jameson’s account of harassment by a football player, culminating in him reaching under her skirt at a bar in April 2013, led to an independent investigation and the dismissal of athletic director Rob Spear.

Gawlik was hired in August 2019, becoming the school’s first female AD.

“I am impressed with their hiring of Terry as the new athletic director,” Jameson said in the release. “I know that she carries the same sentiments as I do to continue to make positive changes at the university.”