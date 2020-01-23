SWX Home
Hoop Hall to auction plaques for Jordan, Magic, Shaq, Dr. J

From left, Rutgers women’s coach C. Vivian Stringer, and former NBA basketball players John Stockton, David Robinson and Michael Jordan hold jerseys Monday, April 6, 2009, in Detroit, at the announcement that they were elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan is also part of the 2009 class. (Daniel Mears / Associated Press)
Associated Press

BOSTON – The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.

The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.

After the renovation, all enshrinees will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display.

Also up for auction are the official portraits for Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal.

