Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs named to McDonald’s All-Star game roster

Jalen Suggs, the five-star recruit who orally committed to Gonzaga earlier this month, has been selected to the McDonald’s All-American game roster.

Suggs, ranked fifth in the 2020 class by ESPN, would join Zach Collins as the only Zags to play in the McDonald’s game and go directly from the prep level to Gonzaga. Collins is the lone one-and-done freshman in school history.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, is the highest-ranked commitment in program history. He is also considering professional options overseas.

Former Zags Nigel Williams-Goss (2013 McDonald’s game, Washington), Kyle Wiltjer (2011, Kentucky) and Micah Downs (2005, Kansas) played in the McDonald’s All-American game and transferred to Gonzaga from four-year programs.

Suggs is averaging 22.9 points for Minnehaha (10-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, the second-largest classification in Minnesota.

Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther, who join Suggs in GU’s 2020 recruiting class that is ranked seventh nationally by 247sports, were nominated for the prestigious game but weren’t selected to the final 24-player roster.

Center Evan Mobley, the top-ranked recruit in 2020 by 247sports and Harris’ teammate at Rancho Christian in Temecula, California, made the roster.

North Carolina has four commitments on the McDonald’s All-American roster and Duke has three.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.