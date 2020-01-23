Argos Women’s Basketball Look Ahead

By Leo Goldman SWX

“I think our team is really deep, we had four girls in double figures last game and we’ve generally been having three or four girls in double figures and it’s been different girls. We can play with anybody in the league and when you’re doing that on the road against tough teams and you’re right in the mix on the road and get every single win then you know you’re in a good situation. We see that as a positive and we’re getting better and better as we continue to move forward.” Said Argos Head Coach Bill Himmelberg.