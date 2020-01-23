Area Sports Menu for Friday, January 24

Basketball

College men: NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, Washington at UCLA, both 7 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, North Central at Mead, Lewis and Clark at Rogers, Shadle Park at University, all 7:15 p.m. GNL: East Valley at Cheney, Pullman at West Valley, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Newport, Deer Park at Riverside, Colville at Medical Lake, all 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Davenport, Wilbur-Creston at St. George’s, Colfax at Reardan, Liberty at Tekoa-Rosalia, Chewelah at Northwest Christian, all 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Columbia at Wellpinit, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Odessa, Cusick at Selkirk, Curlew at Northport, all 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Garfield-Palouse, Oakesdale at Pomeroy, both 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Lewiston at Clarkston, Priest River at Sandpoint, both 7.

High school girls: GSL: Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, North Central at Mead, Lewis and Clark at Rogers, Shadle Park at University, all 5:30 p.m. GNL: Pullman at West Valley, East Valley at Cheney, both 7 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Newport, Deer Park at Riverside, Colville at Medical Lake, all 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Chewelah at Northwest Christian, Kettle Falls at Davenport, Wilbur-Creston at St. George’s, Colfax at Reardan, Liberty at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 6 p.m. NE 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Odessa, Columbia at Wellpinit, Cusick at Selkirk, Curlew at Northport, Harrington at Valley Christian, all 6 p.m. SE 1B: Oakesdale at Pomeroy, Colton at Garfield-Palouse, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: Lewiston at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

College women: Washington State at Cal Poly.

Hockey

KIJHL: Nelson at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Swimming

College women: NWC: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9:30 a.m.

Track and field

College indoor: Washington State at Red Raider Invitational in Lubbock, Texas.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Clackamas, 7 p.m.

High school: Rumble at the River at Spokane Convention Center, 3 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.