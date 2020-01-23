SWX Home
Sports >  International sports

3rd-tier Tranmere beats Watford, to play Man Utd in FA Cup

In this Jan. 4, 2020 photo, Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon, left, celebrates with Morgan Ferrier after his side earn a replay with a draw following the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Watford and Tranmere Rovers at Vicarage Road, Watford, England. (John Walton / PA via AP)
In this Jan. 4, 2020 photo, Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon, left, celebrates with Morgan Ferrier after his side earn a replay with a draw following the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Watford and Tranmere Rovers at Vicarage Road, Watford, England. (John Walton / PA via AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England – Third-tier club Tranmere set up a fourth-round match with Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Premier League team Watford 2-1 after extra time on Thursday.

Watford paid the price for fielding a severely understrength lineup for the replay at Prenton Park, which came just two days after Nigel Pearson’s relegation-threatened team played a game in the league.

Substitute Paul Mullin, who scored the equalizer in the first game that saw Tranmere rally from three goals down to draw 3-3, grabbed the winner in the replay in the 104th minute.

Man United also needed a replay to advance and will head to Tranmere on Sunday on the back of two straight losses in the Premier League, the most recent being 2-0 at home to Burnley on Wednesday that saw fans remonstrate against the club’s American ownership.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in International sports