Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Baylor holds on to beat TCU

TCU forward Adeola Akomolafe, center, looks to pass out of the double team by Baylor center Queen Egbo, left, and forward Lauren Cox, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Ray Carlin / Associated Press)
Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas – Queen Egbo and Te’a Cooper each had 14 points and No. 2 Baylor held on for a hard-fought 66-57 win over TCU on Wednesday night, when the Lady Bears extended their record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 46 games.

Baylor (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), playing without leading scorer NaLyssa Smith because of a sprained right ankle, went into the fourth quarter down a point before scoring eight straight.

Egbo, who started in place of Smith, put Baylor ahead with the quarter-starting basket that made it 46-45. The 8-0 spurt included a basket by Cooper that was changed from a 2-pointer to a 3-pointer after a replay review during a timeout several minutes later.

Lauren Cox had 11 points for Baylor, which also has won 38 consecutive Big 12 road games, second only to No. 3 UConn’s streak of 49 conference wins in a row. DiDi RIchards and Juicy Landrum both had 10 points.

Kianna Ray had 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead TCU (13-4, 4-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jayde Woods had 13 points and Lauren Heard 11.

Oklahoma State 57, No. 25 West Virginia 55

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Vivian Gray scored 22 points and assisted Clitan de Sousa on the winning basket with 20 seconds left as Oklahoma State handed West Virginia its third-straight loss.

Kysre Gondrezick missed a tying shot in the final seconds for the Mountaineers.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for the Cowgirls (12-6, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) and de Sousa had nine. Gray was only 9-of-30 shooting by had eight rebounds and five assists.

Gray wasn’t the only player who couldn’t find their shooting range. OSU was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39%) but only shot 33% overall (22 of 67). West Virginia shot 40% (22 of 55) but was only 3 of 19 behind the arc.

Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (13-4, 3-3) with 11 points.

