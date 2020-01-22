Reader photo: A splash of winter color
Wed., Jan. 22, 2020
“House finches can really add a lot of color to gray days of winter,” Buck Domitrovich writes. He took this photo in Cheney last Thursday.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
