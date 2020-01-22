Nate Pryor powers North Idaho past CC Spokane men, 85-68

From staff reports

Nate Pryor finished one assist shy of a triple-double on Wednesday night as North Idaho College raced to a 46-30 halftime lead and breezed past Community Colleges of Spokane 85-68 in Northwest Athletic Conference action in Coeur d’Alene.

Pryor, a sophomore point guard who has committed to play for Washington next season, scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and distributed nine assists in 29 minutes for the Cardinals (19-1, 7-0 NWAC), who won their ninth straight and took over first place in the East Region.

Christian Guess and Emmitt Taylor III scored 14 points apiece for NIC, and Yusuf Mohamed added 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jaron Williams scored 21 points and Kaeleb Johnson and Garrett White scored 10 points apiece for the Sasquatch (17-4, 7-l).

Women’s basketball

NIC 55, CCS 44: Anna Schrade’s 14 points led four Cardinals (11-7, 5-2 NWAC) in double figures in a home win over the Sasquatch (6-5, 3-5).

Demi Randall added 12 points and nine rebounds for NIC. Koyama Young and Katlyn Ostrowski each scored 11 for the Sasquatch.