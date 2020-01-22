Players of the week: Top performers in prep winter sports for Jan. 15-21

Casey Howerton: The Mt. Spokane wrestler won the 152-pound title, pinning Wyatt Springer of Lake Stevens, at the Viking Invite in Lake Stevens on Saturday. The junior, who placed second at state (138) last season to teammate Blake Haney, is undefeated in the GSL and ranked No. 2 in state by WashingtonWrestlingReport.com.

Tyler Sprecher: The Reardan senior scored 29 points in a 70-56 win over Tekoa-Rosalia on Saturday, eclipsing the career 1,000-point mark in the performance. He followed that with 22 points Tuesday as the Indians defeated Upper Columbia Academy 65-32.

Maisie Burnham: The Liberty senior, who is committed to Eastern Washington, scored 15 points on Friday in a 45-37 win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague and added 19 on Tuesday as the Lancers downed Davenport 48-37. Liberty (14-1) is ranked No. 1 in Class 2B by the state’s RPI system.