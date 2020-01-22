Mattress Firm Student Of The Week: Abraham Laggis

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Abe Laggis is a senior in high school that plays on the Helena Bighorns. Not only is Laggis a key contributor for the team, but he also does a lot of work within the community.

“So we showed up at the food pantry carried in a bunch of bins, we had to weigh them to see how much food we had, and we talked to a couple of people in the community, and the person that was running it, and they just thanked us and it was super rewarding,” said Abe Laggis.

“He’s just a good-natured kid, he’s good with our kids all the youth hockey kids, he’s one of the first guys to volunteer for all the stuff we do in the community service and stuff like that,” said Bob Richards.

Laggis moved to Helena from Wisconsin last year as a 17-year-old. Since then he has scored almost a point a game for the Bighorns.

“Last year he was able to learn from some of the guys that were veterans last year so this year even though he is young he has a year of experience prior to a lot of kids so he knew what he had to do to step into those guys leaving into those footsteps,” said Richards.

“Once I got here, it just felt like the family that I live with feels like my family so I don’t really get homesick and they treat me really great,” said Laggis.

Abe hopes to play here for a few more seasons and then find a college to play for after that.