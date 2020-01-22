Florence Boys Basketball Trusting The Process

By Keith Demolder SWX

Change is never easy for any basketball team, but this season, the Florence Falcons are handling change in stride.

Under first year head coach Jordan Wittmier, the Falcons are currently 5-5 overall this season with a 1-3 start to conference play. Another thing to consider about this 2019-2020 squad it’s a lot younger than in years past, with a majority of sophomores and juniors making up the roster.

Unlike the past four seasons, though, the Falcons are hoping to return to the promised land of the class B state playoffs.

But coach Wittmier isn’t worried about their record right now—the program is rebuilding and, in true Philadelphia 76ers fashion, he’s got his players focused on trusting the process.

“We’re really working on process: doing the right things, playing the right way, playing the right rotations on defense, boxing out every time a shot goes up, looking for the right shots not just the first easy shot,” Wittmier said. “And not being so worried about the results, but doing the right things every play and we keep telling ourselves process every time.”

“It’s a new team, a new chance to grow,” sophomore shooting guard Levi Posey said. “With our coach being fired, we get a new opportunity. And it’s been going great so far, I think that’s a big part [is that] everyone’s believing in our coach and the process that’s going on.”