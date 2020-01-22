Area Sports Menu for Thursday, January 23

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Utah, 5 p.m.; Washington State at Colorado, 7.

College women: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

High school boys: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Immaculate Conception Academy at Priest River, 7 p.m.

High school girls: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 p.m. IML: Priest River at Bonners Ferry, Timberlake at Kellogg, both 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: GSL: Central Valley, Rogers, North Central, Shadle Park and Cheney at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Idaho Open, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: North Central at Mead, Shadle Park vs. Lewis and Clark at Mead, both 6 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Ferris, University at Rogers, all 7; Shadle Park at Mead, Lewis and Clark vs. North Central at Mead, both 7:30. NEA: Deer Park at Newport, Lakeside (Wash.) at Medical Lake, Riverside at Colville, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing: 9:25 a.m.