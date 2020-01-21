Skijouring Spokane’s South Hill

Trisha Thorman took full advantage of a series of area snow storms by harnessing up her two dogs (Sitka and Sahale) and skijouring 3.5 miles around the South Hill, Friday.

“I get so excited when there’s so much snow that the snow plows can’t keep up with it. (Sorry I’m not sorry about this fact!),” she said in a Facebook post. First skijor of the season was on Friday night with my pups, zigzagging 3.5 miles around the sidewalks and streets of South Hill. Keep it up, winter.”

As the video shows, skijouring is a sport in which dogs pull a person on skis. It’s a popular activity on Mount Spokane and the Spokane Nordic Ski Association offers a number of skijour clinics each year, although this season’s offerings are sold out.

For next year check out spokanenordic.org/ for classes and times.

Sadly for snow hounds and hound hounds alike, warmer weather this week will likely melt snow in the Spokane area.