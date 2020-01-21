MSU assistant coach DeNarius McGhee leaving to join Houston Texans

By Vince Bagby SWX

Montana State football is losing their second assistant coach in less than a week after the news surfaced on Tuesday that DeNarius McGhee is leaving the Bobcats to take a job with the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by MSU head coach Jeff Choate on Tuesday evening. McGhee indicated that the official title of his new position has not yet been finalized.

McGhee was the Bobcats’ running backs coach this past season and also served as the team’s recruiting coordinator. He had been a part of Choate’s coaching staff for the past three seasons, starting with his role as quarterbacks coach in 2017.

“DeNarius did very good work in a number of roles on our staff,” Choate said in an MSU release. “He brought energy and a tireless work ethic every day, and his personality and passion are infectious. This is an exciting opportunity, and I wish him the best.”

McGhee is the winningest quarterback in program history from his playing days with the Bobcats where he led MSU to a share of Big Sky Conference regular season championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The Euless, Texas native is the only Bobcat to ever me named conference MVP twice (2010 and 2012). He still holds Montana State football records for wins (36), career passing yards (11,203) and touchdowns (79).

That’s now two MSU assistants that have moved up to greener pastures following the departure of offensive coordinator Matt Miller to his alma mater Boise State last week.