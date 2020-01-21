Montana Tech Hires Kyle Samson as Head Coach

By Keith Demolder SWX

The Montana Tech Orediggers have found their man—and they didn’t have to go very far to find him.

Today, former interim head coach Kyle Samson was officially named as the new Montana Tech football head coach.

Samson replaces former head coach Chuck Morrell, who left the program to take an assistant job at Fresno State after nearly a decade at the helm at Tech.

Samson joined the Diggers back in January of 2019, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before eventually being promoted.

Under Samson, Tech’s offense was one of the most efficient in the Frontier Conference. The team also led the league in completion percentage and ranked second in passing efficiency.

But before his time in Butte, Samson led the Flathead High football team for five seasons—the last of which earned the Braves a trip to the class AA state title game in 2018.

Before his time up in Kalispell, the Helena-native was an offensive coordinator and QB coach at MSU Northern and was an all-state QB at Helena Capital.

Samson comes from a line of successful Montana head coaches as his father Mark Samson has coached at MSU Northern, Capital and Great Falls High School.

A public press conference is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. tomorrow in Montana Tech’s Copper Lounge to formally introduce Samson as the program’s newest head coach.