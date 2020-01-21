Idaho deer plans available online

The Idaho mule deer and white-tailed deer management plans for 2020-2025 are available on the Idaho Fish and Game website.

These plans cover how Fish and Game will manage Idaho mule deer and white-tailed deer populations, hunting and habitats over the next six years, according to an agency news release.

Among other things, the Idaho Mule Deer Management Plan addresses hunter congestion, a topic of increasing concern for Idaho’s mule deer hunters, and how IFG will work with the public to identify strategies to best address this issue.

The Idaho White-tailed Deer Management Plan incorporates results from a 2018 deer hunter survey.

To view the plans, visit idfg.idaho.gov/wildlife/management-plans.