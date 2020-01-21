GSL girls: Jaimyn Sides’ hot shooting helps Mt. Spokane stay undefeated in league play

From staff reports

Jaimyn Sides scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Mt. Spokane stayed undefeated in Greater Spokane League play with a 49-35 win over visiting Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday.

Emma Main added nine points, while Gracey Neal and Jayda Noble had eight apiece for the Wildcats (11-3, 7-0).

Mt. Spokane, ranked No. 5 in the state RPI system, built a 28-15 lead at intermission.

Julia McIntyre led Gonzaga Prep (11-3, 6-3) with nine points.

Central Valley 70, Rogers 23: Peyton Howard scored 16 points, Grace Geldien added 14 and the Bears (10-3, 6-2) defeated the Pirates (1-11, 0-7).

Regina Flemming led Rogers with 14 points.

Mead 61, Ferris 37: Olivia Moore scored 19 points and the Panthers (10-4, 5-3) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-7, 4-4).

Laney Erickson led Ferris with 12 points.

University 59, North Central 36: Ellie Boni scored 13 points and the visiting Titans (6-8, 4-4) beat the Indians (5-10, 2-5).

Tyler McCliment-Call added 11 points for U-Hi. Hannah Hamilton led NC with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 79, Shadle Park 52: Andie Zylak scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and the host Tigers (6-7, 4-4) downed the Highlanders (4-11, 0-7).

Brooklyn Jenson added 13 points and 14 rebounds for LC. La Nia Thompson led Shadle with 18 points.