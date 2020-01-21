GSL girls: Jaimyn Sides’ hot shooting helps Mt. Spokane stay undefeated in league play
Tue., Jan. 21, 2020
Jaimyn Sides scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Mt. Spokane stayed undefeated in Greater Spokane League play with a 49-35 win over visiting Gonzaga Prep on Tuesday.
Emma Main added nine points, while Gracey Neal and Jayda Noble had eight apiece for the Wildcats (11-3, 7-0).
Mt. Spokane, ranked No. 5 in the state RPI system, built a 28-15 lead at intermission.
Julia McIntyre led Gonzaga Prep (11-3, 6-3) with nine points.
Central Valley 70, Rogers 23: Peyton Howard scored 16 points, Grace Geldien added 14 and the Bears (10-3, 6-2) defeated the Pirates (1-11, 0-7).
Regina Flemming led Rogers with 14 points.
Mead 61, Ferris 37: Olivia Moore scored 19 points and the Panthers (10-4, 5-3) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-7, 4-4).
Laney Erickson led Ferris with 12 points.
University 59, North Central 36: Ellie Boni scored 13 points and the visiting Titans (6-8, 4-4) beat the Indians (5-10, 2-5).
Tyler McCliment-Call added 11 points for U-Hi. Hannah Hamilton led NC with 13 points.
Lewis and Clark 79, Shadle Park 52: Andie Zylak scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and the host Tigers (6-7, 4-4) downed the Highlanders (4-11, 0-7).
Brooklyn Jenson added 13 points and 14 rebounds for LC. La Nia Thompson led Shadle with 18 points.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.