Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow scores 19 points to help West Valley top Cheney

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 21, 2020

From staff reports

Great Northern League

West Valley 65, Cheney 50: Hailey Marlow scored 19 points and the Eagles (11-1, 5-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-8, 1-4). Maggie Smith led Cheney with 15 points.

East Valley 50, Clarkston 47: Brie Holecek scored 16 points and the visiting Knights (11-3, 4-2) beat the Bantams (9-3, 3-2) on Tuesday. Ellie Stowell added 12 points for East Valley. Lauren Johnson led Clarkston with 10 points.

Northeast A

Colville 63, Newport 31: Jordyn True scored 17 points, Katleynn Lewis added 13 and the Indians (9-6, 4-3) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (6-9, 1-6). McKinley Leslie led Newport with 10 points.

Freeman 37, Deer Park 37: Jordyn Goldsmith scored nine points to lead the visiting No. 4-ranked Scotties (13-2, 7-0) over the No. 10 Stags (9-4, 4-2). Havelah Fairbanks scored nine points to lead Deer Park.

Medical Lake 49, Lakeside 37: Emma Maxwell scored 20 points and the visiting Cardinals (5-9, 5-1) beat the Eagles (1-14, 0-7). Katye Ustimenko led Lakeside with 20 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 48, Davenport 37: Maisie Burnham scored 19 points and the visiting Lancers (14-1) beat the Gorillas (9-4) in a nonleague game. Delaney Goodwin added 10 points for Liberty. Lainy Jacobsen led Davenport with 14 points.

St. George’s 44, Northwest Christian 39: Annika Bergquist scored 10 points and the visiting Dragons (13-3, 6-0) beat the Crusaders (10-6, 3-3). Mackenzie Nelson led Northwest Christian with 14 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 67, Tekoa-Rosalia 19: Dakota Killian and Janaye Wilkie scored 12 points apiece and the Broncos (10-5, 6-2) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-14, 0-9) on Tuesday. Taylor Galbreath added 11 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague and Eliza Galbreath scored 10.

Reardan 59, Upper Columbia Academy 25: Ayden Krupke scored 17 points and the visiting Indians (7-7, 5-2) beat the Lions (1-7, 0-4). Kim Dewey added 13 points for Reardan. Mia Pierce scored 16 points to lead Upper Columbia Academy.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 55, Selkirk 32: Rylee Desautel scored 21 points and the No. 2 Hornets (11-2, 6-1) defeated the visiting Rangers (7-8, 4-5). Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 13 points.

Odessa 56, Columbia 10: Grace Nelson scored 11 points and the Tigers (10-4, 8-2) beat the visiting Lions (1-11, 1-7) on Tuesday. Kenadie Elder and Maddy Wagner added 10 points apiece for Odessa.

Northport 53, Cusick 18: Madison Straayer scored 14 points and the Mustangs (5-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Panthers (1-8, 1-8). Eliza Stark scored 12 points for Northport and Belle Stark added nine.

Curlew 63, Republic 22: Korin Baker scored 23 points and the Cougars (10-4, 6-2) defeated the Tigers (4-8, 3-5).

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 68, Dayton/Waitsburg 25: The Pirates (14-0) beat Dayton/Waitsburg (1-13) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Touchet 42, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 39: Briana Andrade scored 22 points and the visiting Indians (5-5, 2-5) defeated the Eagles (5-9, 2-6). Brooklyn Bailey led St. John Endicott/ LaCrosse with 19 points.

Colton 46, College Place 42: Rylee Vining scored 19 points and the visiting Wildcats (9-5) defeated the Hawks (7-7) in a nonleague match. Shea Kasenga had eight points for College Place.

Idaho

Sandpoint 42, Kellogg 36: The visiting Bulldogs (11-6) beat the Wildcats (11-4) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Mullan 34, Kootenai 25: The Tigers (3-8, 1-2) beat the Warriors (0-2, 0-1) in a North Star League game. Details were unavailable.

