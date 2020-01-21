SWX Home
GSL boys: Liam Lloyd scores 28 points, Gonzaga Prep deals Mt. Spokane second league loss

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 21, 2020

From staff reports

Liam Lloyd scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and visiting Gonzaga Prep defeated Mt. Spokane 69-63 in a showdown at the top of the Greater Spokane League standings on Tuesday.

Hodges Flemming and Will Reeves added 16 points apiece for the Bullpups (10-4, 7-1).

JoJo Anderson led Mt. Spokane (12-3, 5-2) with 23 points.

GSL leading scorer Tyson Degenhart, who entered averaging 28.0 points, was held to a season-low 12. He had scored fewer than 20 points just once this season.

Central Valley 80, Rogers 53: Gavin Gilstrap scored 19 points and the Bears (13-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-11, 0-7).

Noah Sanders had 13 points and Jayce Simmons added 11 for CV. Evan Nomee led Rogers with 29 points with three 3s.

Mead 58, Ferris 55: Tyson Rogalette scored 22 points and the Panthers (7-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Saxons (8-6, 4-4). Jordan Mulder added 11 points for Mead. McCoy Spink led Ferris with 11 points, while Cole Omlin and Kobe Smith added 10 apiece.

University 65, North Central 44: Jeremiah Sibley and Kyle Douglas scored 11 points apiece and the visiting Titans (6-8, 4-4) topped the Indians (2-13, 2-5).

Levi Edwards led NC with 17 points.

Lewis and Clark 74, Shadle Park 55: Joel Zylak scored 19 points and the Tigers (3-10, 3-5) defeated the visiting Highlanders (2-13, 0-7).

Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 19 points.

