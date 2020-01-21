SWX Home
Boys basketball: Jace Peterson and Jayce Pakootas lead West Valley over Cheney

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 21, 2020

From staff reports

Great Northern League

West Valley 63, Cheney 52: Jace Peterson and Jayce Pakootas scored 18 points apiece and the Eagles (8-6, 2-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-10, 1-4). Josh Whiteley scored 20 points to lead Cheney.

Clarkston 70, East Valley 44: Tru Allen scored 15 points and the Bantams (8-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Knights (6-8, 3-3). Gus Hagestad added 14 points for Clarkston. Tyrell Brown scored 16 points to lead East Valley.

Moscow 66, Pullman 45: The Bears (6-8) beat the visiting Greyhounds (7-6) in the “Border Battle.” Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Colville 74, Newport 52: Jory Dotts scored 25 points and the Indians (5-10, 2-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (9-6, 3-4). Sam Anderson added 11 points for Colville. Luke Nichols led Newport with 18 points and Michael Owen added 16.

Freeman at Deer Park: Tucker Scarlett recorded 19 points, Boen Phelps added 13 and the visiting Scotties (11-4, 5-2) beat the Stags (10-3, 5-1). Dawson Youngblood had 20 points and Jobi Gelder added 15 for Deer Park.

Medical Lake 60, Lakeside 53: Jordan Petersen scored 17 points and the visiting Cardinals (12-2, 5-1) defeated the Eagles (5-10, 2-5). Nick Mason contributed 13 points for Medical Lake. Brandon Field led Lakeside with 15 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 68, Davenport 45: Van Ricker scored 20 points and the visiting Lancers (15-0, 8-0) defeated the Gorillas (4-9, 2-3). AJ Floyd led Davenport with 19 points.

St. George’s 71, Northwest Christian 41: Nick Watkins scored 29 points and the visiting Dragons (12-3, 5-0) beat the Crusaders (1-14, 0-5). Dan Rigsby added 11 points for St. George’s. Johnny Lester led Northwest Christian with 10 points.

Colfax 64, Asotin 38: John Lustig scored 19 points and the host Bulldogs (12-4, 5-1) defeated the Panthers (4-12, 2-5). Layne Gingerich added 13 points for Colfax. Noah Renzelman scored 15 points for Asotin.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 41: Spencer Gering scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Broncos (11-5, 6-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (6-11, 2-7). Garrett Naught scored 18 points to lead Tekoa-Rosalia.

Reardan 65, Upper Columbia Academy 32: Zane Perleberg scored 30 points and the visiting Indians (9-5, 5-2) beat the Lions (0-8, 0-8). Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 15 points.

Wilbur-Creston, Springdale 43: Brayden Seylor scored 20 points and the Wildcats (8-4) defeated the Chargers (5-8) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 87, Columbia 28: Ryan Moffet scored 20 points and the Tigers (13-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Lions (2-11, 0-9). Daeton Deife and Jett Nelson added 10 points apiece for Odessa. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 17 points.

Cusick 75, Northport 33: Devin BrownEagle scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (11-3, 8-2) beat the Mustangs (1-10, 1-7). Colton Seymour added 15 points for Cusick. Jacob Corcoran scored 13 points to lead Northport.

Curlew 77, Republic 51: Lane Olsen went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line to score 23 points and the Cougars (3-9, 1-7) beat the visiting Tigers (3-9, 2-4). Bradley Singer added 14 points for Curlew. Koty Dellinger led Republic with 19 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Valley Christian 44: Reece Isaak scored 19 points and the host Warriors (6-5, 4-1) defeated the Panthers (3-5, 3-4) in a Northeast 1B South league contest on Tuesday. Sam Reese scored 23 points for Valley Christian.

Selkirk 63, Inchelium 33: Ryan Zimmerman scored 19 points and the visiting Rangers (10-5, 8-0) beat the Hornets (4-7, 3-4). Isaiah Seymour led Inchelium with 15 points.

Southeast 1B

Dayton/Waitsburg 43, Pomeroy 40: Visiting Dayton/Waitsburg (2-12) edged the Pirates (3-11). Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 60, Touchet 55: Owen Swannack scored 22 points and the Eagles (4-8, 3-4) defeated the visiting Indians (0-11, 0-7). Alexis Gonzalez led Touchet with 23 points.

Idaho

Lakeland 65, Coeur d’Alene 47: The visiting Hawks () beat the Vikings () in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Mullan 48, Kootenai 29: The visiting Tigers () beat the Warriors () in a North Star League game. Details were unavailable.

