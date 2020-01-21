Argos Basketball Reacts To Loss Against LCSC

By Leo Goldman SWX

“I felt like we were flat, and no excuses, but we’ve been through quite a bit of sickness in The last couple of weeks so we were a little bit flat, about a step slow, but that’s a tough road trip for everybody.” Said Steve Keller, Head Coach of Providence Men’s Basketball.

We went into the weekend looking for a split and we got that, but that was a tough one for us, Emilee was at the free throw line with a two point lead and I wouldn’t want anyone at the free-throw line but her. Couple of shots didn’t fall for us but our girls played really well. I thought the whole weekend we were definitely on the upswing, we could’ve walked away with a sweep and we were really close to doing that.” Said Bill Himmelberg, Head Coach of Providence Women’s Basketball.

“We need to recognize that our abilities and our talents don’t change with the time on the clock or the scoreboard. We need to understand that no matter what the score is, we are the same players, we know exactly what to do. There’s No reason to have all that pressure or stress on you just because it’s a one point game and that’s when we play our best basketball is when we’re stress-free.” Said Parker Esray, Providence Forward/Center