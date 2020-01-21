Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, January 22
Tue., Jan. 21, 2020
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: Nonleague: Dayton/Waitsburg at Touchet, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Nonleague: Dayton/Waitsburg at Touchet, 6 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Gymnastics
High school: Mead, Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark, Ferris and University at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
High school: GSL: Ferris at Rogers, 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com