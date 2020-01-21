Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, January 22

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at North Idaho, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: Dayton/Waitsburg at Touchet, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Dayton/Waitsburg at Touchet, 6 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Gymnastics

High school: Mead, Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark, Ferris and University at Albertsons Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Ferris at Rogers, 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9.